Why the CTC is so important

Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill is in peril. Senator Joe Manchin — the pivotal vote in the Senate — has declared that he’s a “no”, drawing a sharply worded statement from the White House. This comes after months of Manchin issuing various conditions and demanding various modifications. It’s not clear whether Manchin will eventually relent and allow something to pass, or whether he ever had any intention of voting for a major spending bill in the first place. This is obviously pretty bad, both for Biden’s agenda and — if you agree with me that much of Biden’s agenda is important to the country — for America.

But there is one silver lining, at least. Forced to reintroduce the bill, the Biden administration is refocusing it on what should have been the top priorities all along. BBB had become a massive kludge — a sort of grab-bag of priorities from a dizzying array of Democratic interest groups, reflecting the Dems’ extremely broad coalition. That breadth in turn pushed the bill’s authors to make many of the programs sunset early in order to make the whole thing cheaper, as well as adding various qualifiers and provisos to the programs that made them less efficient. Now, with Manchin’s stonewalling forcing Biden’s people to rewrite the bill, they appear to be doing what they ought to have done all along — focusing it on the key programs that advance the core of Biden’s economic vision.

Remember, I see Biden’s economic vision as having three basic prongs:

Investment Cash benefits Care jobs

Green energy subsidies go towards the investment piece, while the Child Tax Credit (CTC) provides both the cash benefits and increased demand for care jobs, while ACA subsidies also go toward #3.

Today, I want to talk about one of Biden’s core policies: the Child Tax Credit. This policy is still being massively underrated; people just don’t realize yet how potentially transformative it could be. Its impact is large, but the CTC’s importance goes beyond simple poverty reduction — it has the potential to redefine how we think of the welfare state and government’s role in our lives.

The direct impact of the CTC

We’ve had a Child Tax Credit for a long time, but the special version that Biden passed in his Covid relief bill earlier this year is different. First of all, it’s a lot bigger — the old version only went up to $167 per month per child, while the expanded version is up to $300 a month. Also, the expanded version is available to a lot more poor people; the old version insisted that people earn some income of their own in order to receive the benefit, while the new one was mostly unconditional. That meant that more money flowed to the poorest people.

As you might expect, giving more money to poor people reduced poverty. Overall, Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates that Covid relief cut poverty by about a fifth, relative to where it was pre-pandemic and also relative to what it would be without the relief spending. For child poverty, the impact was even greater — a reduction of about 40% as of July, with the CTC accounting for about half of that.

This is more modest than the nearly 50% reduction that some had been predicting, but it’s still a very big deal, representing about 3 million kids lifted out of poverty. And the CPSP predicts that if the CTC were made permanent, the benefit would be even greater — up to a 40% reduction in child poverty going forward, if all eligible people were to use the program.

That would be a huge win for the country, and would help erase a great national shame. The U.S. has much higher child poverty rates than most rich nations — the harmonized measures used by the OECD put us at 21.2% (a fifth of all our kids!) living in poverty in 2018, compared to 12.4% in the UK, 11.8% in Canada, and just 8.3% in Ireland. That’s right, Ireland — a country once so poor that it once flooded America’s shores with destitute immigrants, and whose plight prompted Jonathan Swift to write a famous satire about selling babies for food — has a child poverty rate less than half America’s.

If you don’t think it’s a problem that a fifth of American children live in poverty, when only an eighth or fewer do in our peer nations, you should probably reevaluate your priorities! Correcting that problem should be plenty of reason to renew the CTC in perpetuity.

But in fact, the CTC’s importance goes far beyond its direct impact; it could transform how we think about what the government ought to do for the citizenry, and how the welfare state should operate.