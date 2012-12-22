Noahpinion
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Noahpinion
Economics, rabbits, and distraction from productive activity
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Noah Smith
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Should you give $600 to Scrooge, or to Tiny Tim?
A post of Christmas present.
Noah Smith
29
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
12
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Noahpinion?
About
Nobody says hi in San Francisco
I moved to a great city in decline.
Noah Smith
Dec 24
31
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
78
Share
The U.S. government gave out way more than $600
Complain all you want about where the money is going, but stop saying it's less than it is.
Noah Smith
Dec 22
12
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
16
Share
Vaccine allocation, age, and race
The challenge of using statistics to determine life-and-death policy
Noah Smith
Dec 21
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
20
Share
Invincible empire?
Can China's neighbors resist its overwhelming power?
Noah Smith
Dec 19
16
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
27
Share
Book review: "One Billion Americans", by Matt Yglesias
MOAR.
Noah Smith
Dec 18
20
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
20
Share
Who should get the best educational resources?
Watering the green spots vs. diminishing returns
Noah Smith
Dec 17
9
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
21
Share
Techno-optimism roundup
The COVID vaccine was a turning point
Noah Smith
Dec 16
14
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
14
Share
See all
Noahpinion
Subscribe
What is Noahpinion?
Archive
My Account
© 2020 Noah Smith. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts