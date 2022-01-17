“There will be no war and there will be no greed and all of the children will know how to read.” — Gene Roddenberry

The Expanse just finished airing on Amazon, so I thought I’d write another post about sci-fi! I thought the final season was solid and the ending was good, but it felt rushed, as if substantial parts of the last season had been edited out. But simply ending well is something very few shows manage to do, so I count this as a win; The Expanse wins a place in my list of favorite sci-fi TV series of all time (a list I will get around to writing up at some point).

But today I want to talk about optimism. The Expanse (spoiler warning!!) revolves around A) a brutal, pointless war among the various human factions, and B) incomprehensible and menacing dead alien civilizations. So I wouldn’t necessarily put it in the same category of futurism as Star Trek: The Next Generation, which envisions a post-scarcity future where space wars get resolved and alien civilizations comprehended by a little application of enlightened liberal tolerance and technological gee-whizzery. But as Jim Pethokoukis writes, The Expanse is a moderately optimistic show:

[I believe in] the Wang Standard, based on this quote by technology analyst Dan Wang: “Science fiction has the capacity to inspire by setting the vision of a radically better future, and by making it clear that the future won’t happen unless we put in the work.”… [T]he progress already made in The Expanse-verse disqualifies it as dystopian and even makes a case for a soft meeting of the Wang Standard. The average lifespan on Earth is 123 years, Mars has three billion inhabitants, and humanity mines deep space asteroids, which it can quickly access due to superspeed fusion spacedrives. Also, the global government of Earth is a democracy. We even see a depiction of an election for a new UN secretary general with televised debates and everything. And while the AI is very smart, it’s not sentient. So no Terminator scenarios. Nor do the robots take all the jobs.

Pethokoukis goes on to (correctly) note that the most dystopian aspect of the show’s premise — Malthusian overpopulation leading to a resource crisis — is pretty unrealistic, given plummeting global fertility rates in the real world. (It would have been better if the writers had explained this as the result of some sort of mass longevity technology, but that would have forced many other changes in the plot.)

Anyway, I digress! What I’m really interested in here is the question of what makes sci-fi visions feel optimistic to people. If we want to use science fiction to inspire improvements in our own society, then we need to ask what people see as an “improvement”.

One possibility is that utopia and dystopia are just whatever the author decides to present as such. Take a war-torn unequal Malthusian future and add some soaring music and graphics of cities lighting up, and maybe audiences will see it as utopian. Or take a serene, pastel-colored post-scarcity hippie society and add a shirtless Sean Connery shouting that it’s all an illusion, and maybe it starts to seem like a creepy dystopia. (Of course, if this is what’s going on, there will be a tendency toward presenting any future as dystopian, since stories need external conflict; the world has to be “messed up” in some way in order for the protagonists to “fix” it.)

But in fact I submit that in order to be truly optimistic, a sci-fi world needs more than just a stirring theme song. It needs to present a future with several concrete features corresponding to the type of future people want to imagine actually living in. The “Wang Standard” is a good start, with its emphasis on the power of human effort, but in the end it relies on the somewhat circular notion of a “radically better” future. What does it mean for the future to be better? I submit that for a future to feel optimistic, it should feature the following elements: