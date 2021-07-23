Video interview: Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, grad student, organizer, and writer

I knew a lot of highly accomplished people back in my early 20s, but Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman might have them all beat. She’s the co-founder of the Sadie Collective, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase Black women’s representation in economics. Among the keynote speakers at their second conference was none other than Janet Yellen. She has written in the New York Times (with economist Lisa Cook) and spoken on NPR. Now she’s going to grad school at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. For anyone interested in the next generation of economists or the future of econ policy thinking, she’s definitely someone to keep an eye on! You can follow her on Twitter here.

Anna is often interviewed about diversity, so I thought I’d talk to her about other stuff, including:

the culture of economics how it’s changing

her research interests

the economic future of Africa (which she’s very interested in)

U.S. public policy

social media

It was a lot of fun!

