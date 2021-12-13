Four reasons Biden's spending bill won't make inflation worse

Inflation is still going strong, with the CPI rising at the fastest rate since 1982. I’ll talk more about what to do about that, but today I want to talk about the implications for government spending policy. Republicans are using inflation as a reason to call for the cancellation of President Biden’s signature spending initiative, the Build Back Better bill. Right-leaning economic policy advisors concur. It’s possible that centrist Democratic senators like Joe Manchin — who has warned about the dangers of spending money in an inflationary environment — will go along with this, and quash the bill.

That would be a big mistake. The BBB bill wouldn’t add materially to inflation.

First, before we talk about why this is true, let’s talk about why some people think BBB will raise inflation. One reason is just basic economic theory. Our simple workhorse model of the economy is just aggregate demand and aggregate supply (AD-AS). In that model, increased government spending raises aggregate demand, which boosts growth (and thus boosts employment), but at the cost of higher prices (inflation).

Now, there’s a bit of wiggle room here. It’s not always clear whether government spending is supposed to boost aggregate demand, or whether government deficits are what does it. We’ll get to that later.

But anyway, more sophisticated theories also say that government deficits raise inflation. In fact, there’s a theory called the Fiscal Theory of the Price Level that says that government deficits (including future deficits) are basically the only thing that matters for inflation.

So theory gives some reason to worry about BBB. But the reason people worry probably goes beyond that, into complex sociological and political processes that no one really understands. Some historians believe that the angst over the inflation of the 1970s was due largely to discontent at the way American culture was headed. For example, Rick Perlstein writes:

The conclusion I’ve drawn is that this was a form of moral panic. The 1970s was when the social transformations of the 1960s worked their way into the mainstream. “Inflation spiraling out of control” was a way of talking about how more permissiveness, more profligacy, more individual freedom, more sexual freedom had sent society spiraling out of control. “Discipline” from the top down was a fantasy about how to make all the madness stop.

I wouldn’t go nearly that far. Inflation can hurt real wages (though this is more likely when the main cause of inflation is a supply crunch). It can also cause economic uncertainty that makes long-term planning hard. That makes people mad, and rightly so. But I do recognize that cultural “vibes” and political zeitgeist can make people want to avoid big policy changes, and that inflation can be an excuse for that.

So maybe this post won’t convince people that BBB is safe. But it needs to be said anyway, because in purely economic terms, Biden’s spending agenda poses little to no inflation risk. Here are the four big reasons.