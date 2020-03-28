Noahpinion
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Noahpinion
Economics, techno-optimism, and distraction from productive activity
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Noah Smith
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
© 2021 Noah Smith. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts