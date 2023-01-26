The Department of Justice has just unleashed a sweeping lawsuit against the internet giant, alleging uncompetitive practices and demanding that Google’s ad tech platform be spun off into a separate company. In general, I’ve been a supporter of increased antitrust action in the U.S. When it comes to the frequent calls to break up Big Tech, though, I’ve always been pretty ambivalent.

For years, the harshest criticism, and the most strident calls for a breakup, focused on Facebook/Meta. It was always questionable whether forcing Meta to, say, spin off Instagram would lead to anything on the internet being meaningfully cheaper (or workers paid better, etc.). And in the past year or two, Meta has looked anything like a monopoly — losing market share to TikTok, having its platform revenue appropriated by Apple, and seeing its stock plummet by almost two-thirds. Two months ago I wrote a post arguing that Apple, rather than Facebook, had the most market power in the world of social media.

Why did antitrust action focus on Facebook instead of Apple for years? One reason might be that antitrust lawyers and economists don’t have a great grasp of where pricing power comes from in the tech ecosystem. But I also suspect that antitrust, in general, is about political power as much as it is about economics.

The state wants to assert its primacy over private companies, and people want the state to do this, because it lets them feel like companies still answer to the people. So when a company gets very big and profitable and seems powerful, there is a tendency to want to smack it down. So it probably was with Microsoft in the 90s and early 00s, when people thought — wrongly, it turned out — that control of desktop operating systems made that company an all-conquering empire. And so it probably was with Facebook, which some people blamed for the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The economic harm caused by these companies’ (ultimately ephemeral) market dominance seemed less relevant than the general impression that they were growing too big for their britches.

Given these past experiences, I naturally start from a place of skepticism when thinking about the new antitrust action against Google. Maybe I’m biased by my econ training, but I think that antitrust should be first and foremost about consumer and worker welfare, rather than about institutional power struggles. But unlike in the case of Facebook, there are some pretty clear reasons to think that Google’s practices in the digital ad market might be restraining competition, and that curbing those practices might result in a cheaper, fairer internet.

The real question is whether a breakup is the right solution. And when making that decision, we should think not just about consumer welfare, but also about Google’s importance for scientific progress and national security.

What a breakup of Google might hope to achieve