Who should get the best educational resources?

One of my most deeply-held beliefs is that societies that believe and invest in their people succeed. Again and again, we’ve seen this idea borne out. Elitists believed that mass literacy would be useless, but it drove a productivity revolution. Elitists believed that universal suffrage would lead to chaos, but instead it’s the most stable form of government. Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson wrote a whole book about how the key to national success is to build inclusive institutions. It seems like every time we believe and invest in the potential of the mass of humanity, humanity lives up to our expectations.

So what does this tell us about education?

There are basically two theories of where to focus educational resources. One is the theory of diminishing returns — basically, the idea that you get more bang for your buck when you focus resources on people who haven’t had much education, who haven’t gotten a head start from their parents, etc. According to this theory, students are a little like countries — the ones that are the furthest behind have the greatest opportunity for rapid catch-up.

The other is the theory of watering the green spots. This theory holds that education is more valuable for people who have lots of parental preparation, work ethic, and/or natural smarts. According to this theory, you want to focus educational resources on the students who are best prepared to put those resources to good use.

There are probably situations in which each of these applies. I don’t want to dismiss the “watering the green spots” theory categorically, since I think that for example there are people who aren’t prepared to go to college, and who are just going to drop out after taking on some student debt, and who therefore should either go to community college or an apprenticeship or something like that, or just take some time off and work until they get more mature.

BUT, that said, I think that in general the “diminishing returns” theory is generally much more accurate at the K-12 level. I think there are some things we can do to boost performance for good students, but these don’t generally involve throwing the best teachers and the best facilities at them 24/7. Instead, I think these resources are best spent on poor and disadvantaged kids.

One reason I believe this is that I’ve read the research of Kirabo Jackson. Jackson, a leading economist of education, has written a number of papers showing that increased spending is beneficial for schools in poor and minority areas. Now, he has a paper with Shanette C. Porter, John Q. Easton and Sebastián Kiguel showing that the best schools do more for disadvantaged kids than for other kids. (ungated version here)

From the abstract:

We estimate the longer-run effects of attending an effective high school (one that improves a combination of test scores, survey measures of socio-emotional development and behaviours in 9th-grade) for students who are more versus less educationally advantaged (i.e., likely to attain more years of education based on 8th-grade characteristics). All students benefit from attending effective schools. However, the least advantaged students experience the largest improvements in high-school graduation, college-going, and school-based arrests. These patterns are driven by the least advantaged students benefiting the most from school impacts on the non-test-score dimensions of school quality.

So, there are good schools out there (the authors are careful to check that it isn’t just a selection effect). And these schools help disadvantaged students even more than other students. Note that this difference isn’t about test scores — good schools boost test scores by about the same amount for everybody. Instead, the disadvantaged students benefit more in terms of what the authors call “soft skills” and “socio-emotional development”. They graduate and go to college more, and they get arrested less.

In fact, this fits with a whole bunch of other research. From later in the paper:

Both economists and social psychologists have found that differences in socio-emotional (or non-cognitive) development may explain attainment gaps by gender (Jacob, 2002) and socio-economic status (Liu 2020; Claro et al. 2016). Moreover, experimental studies in psychology find that (a) students from low-income families or who are academically lower-achieving might benefit from mindset interventions (Sisk et al., 2018), and (b) interventions that promote a sense of belonging are beneficial for the educational outcomes of minoritized (including Black and Latinx) youth (Gray et al. 2018; Walton and Cohen 2007; Walton and Cohen 2011; Murphy et al. 2020; Brady et al. 2020). As such, one might expect those schools that are effective at improving socio-emotional development to have particularly pronounced impacts for students from family disadvantage, lower-achieving students, males, and minoritized students.

In other words, good schools teach everyone how to read and do math and things like that, but for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, they do more than that — they make them feel like they belong, inspire them to work hard and aim high, etc. etc.

So, this fits with the theory that disadvantaged students need resources more. Now, there may be limits to this — some of the effect of the good schools might be due to peer effects. Since privileged kids tend to go to the good schools more, some of the positive effect on the disadvantaged kids might come from learning new values from their privileged peers. To get the maximum benefit, we need to figure out what % of students at the good schools should come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and that requires measuring whether the effects hold up for different student body compositions.

But in general, this research reinforces the notion that we should be directing more of our good teachers and administrators toward boosting disadvantaged kids. The results won’t be as spectacular — disadvantaged kids will be less likely to end up at Harvard as privileged kids — but the value added will be higher.

As for how to get those resources to the students, some people are going to say spend more money on hiring good teachers, others will advocate charter schools or school choice programs. But whatever the delivery method, the point is that education shouldn’t be reserved for the people who already have lots of it. Disadvantaged kids have more potential than America yet realizes.

Believe in people, and they’ll generally come through for you.

