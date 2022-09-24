I noticed that the think tank formerly known as the Neoliberal Project, and now known as the Center for New Liberalism, has changed its name:

This is not wholly unexpected. These folks, who are Clintonite center-left liberals, had adopted the moniker “neoliberal” as a sort of ironic stunt, after increasingly looney and strident Twitter socialists started calling Barack Obama, and any Democrat not aligned with the Bernie faction, “neoliberal”. Shortly after this, I was elected as Twitter’s “Chief Neoliberal Shill” for 2018, in a series of rigged online polls, before losing the title to Matt Yglesias by 2 percentage points the following year. It was always highly unlikely that a name that emerged from this sort of ironic Twitter inside-baseball would catch fire with anyone who isn’t terminally online.

As it happens, though, the word “neoliberal” is already in use by serious intellectuals (as well as some not-so-serious ones), to describe the spate of policies unleashed in the U.S. and UK under the Reagan and Thatcher administrations in the 1980s (and partially imitated in some form by most European and East Asian countries in the following decades). Brad DeLong, who as a Clinton Administration official in the 90s was personally involved in the policy change, discusses it here:

I’m paraphrasing heavily from many sources here, but basically the “neoliberal turn” is supposed to have involved the following:

Lower taxes

Cuts to social welfare

Deregulation

Free trade

Privatization

Anti-union policy changes

This was certainly the policy package advocated by late-20th-century University of Chicago economists like Milton Friedman and George Stigler. And it’s more or less the policy package that Republican politicians campaigned on in the 80s and 90s. But as Brad and I discuss in the most recent episode of our podcast Hexapodia, from the very start the reality of the policies that got implemented during the “neoliberal turn” was far more nuanced and ambiguous than this simple story would suggest. Almost none of the above bullet points provides a good simple description of what actually got implemented in the U.S. Even as some forms of government intervention in the economy were being slashed, other forms were being built up. The result was an economy where the government does somewhat different things, but not necessarily less.

So let’s go through a list of the changes that were supposed to have happened to the U.S. in the neoliberal era.

Did taxes go down in the neoliberal era?