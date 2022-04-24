Back in 2018, a friend visited me from out of town and wanted to show me some of the YouTube videos he and his friends had been watching. I quickly realized that he had gotten into alt-right content, and was now viewing it on my own YouTube account. Some of the videos, for example, featured Disney musical clips dubbed over with lyrics about how Trump would restore White power. Having read the media reports of YouTube’s algorithmic radicalization, I was immediately worried that my YouTube recommendations would from now on be full of Nazi propaganda.

It never happened. As far as I could tell, I was never recommended a single rightist video, or even any videos about politics of any kind. My algorithm remained full of the stuff I normally watch — music and how-to videos. At that point, I started to read stories about YouTube’s “radicalization machine” with a more skeptical eye. I began to entertain the notion that what I was seeing was not accurate reporting on a real and frightening phenomenon, but a moral panic.

I am no stranger to moral panics; I have lived through a number of them. In the 1980s, some Christian groups claimed that the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons was satanic. Concern over violence in video games leading to real-world violence is longstanding, and has even led to Congressional hearings, despite scant evidence that any link exists. Of course, the history of moral panics over rock & roll music is long and storied.

The YouTube Nazi Panic bore some obvious similarities to the panics over D&D, video games, and rock & roll. The primary worry was that consumers of an innocent-seeming popular media product would be unwittingly funneled down a rabbit hole that would ultimately indoctrinate them with a dangerous ideology. And just as mass shootings seemed to provide a concrete, pressing reason to worry about violent video games, the increase in rightist street violence and hate-fueled terrorist attacks in the years after Trump’s election propelled the freakout over YouTube.

So with the knowledge that those earlier panics had turned out to have little evidence to back them up, I kept an eye on the research about YouTube and radicalization over the next few years. And sure enough, the narrative that had been pushed in the media — and which friends of mine were asserting to me as fact as recently as last year — turned out to have little or no empirical support. In fact, the better the evidence gets, the more strongly it suggests that the “rabbit hole” story was a case of panic-driven myth-making.

The YouTube “rabbit hole” hypothesis