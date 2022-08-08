Bidenomics 2.0…or should we say, Brandonomics ?

The Senate has just passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a major piece of fiscal legislation that’s mostly aimed at boosting energy supply and raising taxes to restrain inflation. Here’s a good NPR summary of what’s in the bill, here’s another from CNN, and here’s a thread from the ever-excellent Jeff Stein of the Washington Post:

I’m going to go through and talk about the specific ways I think this bill will change the U.S. economy, including climate change, energy abundance, monopoly power, and of course inflation itself. But first I’d like to step back a bit and think about what this bill means for the direction of U.S. economic policy in general.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a post about how the initial policy approach that Joe Biden tried to roll out in 2021 had basically floundered. The fundamental reason it floundered was that it was a package designed to fight a depression — providing mass employment in care industries, dishing out welfare via cash benefits — and, much to our surprise, we didn’t find ourselves in a depression at all. Instead, the job market was booming and consumer prices were rising painfully fast. Democrats are very good at fighting depressions — they have a solid playbook inherited from FDR and John Maynard Keynes. But Biden quickly had to retool policy to fight inflation instead. Hence the name of the new bill.

The path toward an anti-inflationary progressive economic paradigm hasn’t fully been charted yet, but the basics are starting to come into view (and, broadly speaking, they’re what I was hoping for). When you want to stop prices from rising, you want to increase supply and decrease demand. Progressive economic policy aims to increase supply via government promotion of investment, and decrease demand via taxes on the rich and powerful. At its core, the Inflation Reduction Act is just that, plus some other measures like drug price negotiation.

But the point here is not just to make prices calm down. Just as the New Deal was ultimately about much more than fighting unemployment (it established social insurance, financial regulation, and large-scale infrastructure programs), the new Bidenomics 2.0 embodied by the Inflation Reduction Act is all about accomplishing progressive goals while also fighting inflation. And the two biggest progressive goals in the bill are:

Fighting climate change while also making energy more abundant, and

Cutting back the excesses of corporate power that have developed in the last two decades.

Kickstarting the Green Vortex