Along with agriculture, energy technology is one of the most fundamental building blocks of industrial civilization. Without the ability to capture and harness the energy of the natural world, humans are weak and powerless. It was really only once we began to harness the energy of fossil fuels on a mass scale in the 1800s that our species escaped grinding absolute poverty:

After the original advent of fossil fuels, there have been two — perhaps two and a half — major changes in the basic mix of technologies that we use to get the energy that powers our civilization. The first was when we started using a lot of oil for transportation in the early 20th century, and the second was when we started to use a lot of natural gas for heating and electricity in the late 20th century.

The “half” transition was the anemic rise of nuclear power. There was a lot of excitement about a switch to fission power after WW2, but by the 1990s the rise of nuclear had petered out at a pretty low level, except in a few countries like France.

Anyway, we are now in the foothills of an energy transition unlike any we’ve seen since the advent of coal power itself — a wholesale switch away from the fossil fuels that powered industrialization. This is happening for two reasons. One is climate, but the other, perhaps even more important reason is cost. Fossil fuel technologies are mostly mature, and as we exploit the easiest deposits of oil, coal, and gas it becomes more expensive to get out the harder stuff. But renewable energy — especially solar — has become so stunningly cheap that it has started to become much more economical than fossil fuels in many areas and for many applications. It’s looking more and more like fossil fuels are industrial civilization’s “starter pack”, and that renewables are a more permanent foundation for society’s material wealth.

When you say this on social media, you’ll tend to get a lot of pushback. A number of people loudly and angrily claim that renewables will never be able to power our society, and are only competitive with heavy government subsidy. The arguments for this deeply misinformed position range from real but solvable issues to empty knee-jerk slogans and blatant scientific and economic misunderstandings. And they’re often paired with the assertion that only nuclear power can be the energy source of the future.

Out there in the real world, however, businesses and countries around the globe are building solar power for all they’re worth. Nuclear, meanwhile, has stalled out. These developments are not due to governments putting their thumb on the scale for unaffordable unworkable renewables, as renewable opponents claim. Indeed, government regulation is the main remaining obstacle to the renewable energy transition, while new nuclear will need heavy financial assistance from government.

We can now pretty clearly see the shape of the energy transition to come, and it’s being driven less by policy than by the pure hard logic of technological innovation, capabilities, and costs. That’s why true technophiles — those who love the idea of human inventiveness and intellect gaining us mastery over our world — ought to love and embrace solar power.

I like nuclear, but I’m pessimistic about its future

I am a pro-nuclear guy. Nuclear power is cool. France’s big push for nuclear power was obviously a major success, reducing their carbon emissions and leaving them much less dependent on Russian gas. I think that despite the nuclear disasters at Fukushima, Chernobyl, and elsewhere, nuclear power is basically safe, and that the environmental concerns about waste disposal are overblown. I’m extremely glad that California might be keeping open its nuclear plant at Diablo Canyon, and I think it’s an absolute disaster that New York closed its plant at Indian Point. I think Japan should restart its nuclear reactors, and Germany should abandon its insane plan to shut down its own.

Nuclear power, to put it simply, is good.

That said, I think a hard-nosed look at the evidence shows that nuclear — or at least, fission — is not going to be our main source of energy when we transition away from fossil fuels.