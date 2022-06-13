In 1919, John Maynard Keynes (pictured above) wrote the following regarding inflation:

As the inflation proceeds and the real value of the currency fluctuates wildly from month to month, all permanent relations between debtors and creditors, which form the ultimate foundation of capitalism, become so utterly disordered as to be almost meaningless; and the process of wealth-getting degenerates into a gamble and a lottery.



Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.

Some American progressives seem to have forgotten Keynes’ warning. Even as inflation continues to rage , they’re frantically fighting against the idea of hiking interest rates. The reason is that they fear that rate hikes would trigger a recession.

For example, when I suggested on Twitter that the Fed hike rates by 200bps (2%) in a single meeting — instead of the steady pace of 25-50bps per meeting that they’re now promising — a number of progressives were quite alarmed. Arin Dube, an economist at UMass-Amherst, foretold that this would cause “very high unemployment”:

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said he believes such a move would throw 5 million Americans out of work. And here’s a thread from the Roosevelt Institute’s J.W. Mason from two months ago arguing that a recession is much worse than inflation (it seems unlikely he has changed his outlook since then). Other progressives in the econ world also play up the threat of recession , even if they don’t explicitly weight it against inflation.

The fear of an economic downturn is certainly legitimate. The Great Depression was the greatest economic calamity in our history so far, and the Great Recession that began in 2008 was enormously damaging as well. The Volcker recessions of the early 1980s that ended the 70s inflation didn’t last as long, but the second one was deep and painful and probably left permanent scars on the Rust Belt. The harms of unemployment are concentrated on society’s most vulnerable.

But at the same time, recession isn’t the only economic danger to worry about. Moderate inflation might be tolerable, but high and accelerating inflation is itself a huge danger to the economy. In the extreme case, it can cause total economic collapse . Even if things never progress to hyperinflation, sustained rapid price rises can hollow out the middle class and lead to all the bad things Keynes warns about in the essay quoted above.

It was Keynes and his intellectual successors who left progressives in the West a precious inheritance — a method for balancing the risks of recession and inflation. If we use monetary and fiscal policy to boost aggregate demand when it’s too low and curb it when it’s too high, we can steer the economy between Scylla and Charybdis. But this requires discipline — we have to be willing to “ take away the punch bowl ” at some point. What separates Keynesians from macro-leftists (like the MMT people ) is their willingness to make that call.

And if now isn’t the time to make that call, then when? Inflation is at its highest in 40 years, and much of this appears to be due to excessive aggregate demand. Recessions are bad, but a mild recession now is far preferable to the severe, Volcker-like recession that will be necessary to quell inflation if expectations become entrenched. And on top of that, inflation is probably a much bigger threat to progressive political priorities than a mild recession would be.

Why inflation is more dangerous than recession right now