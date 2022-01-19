When the financial crisis of 2008 descended upon the world, Queen Elizabeth famously asked why no one saw it coming. Over the next several years, an extraordinary amount of intellectual effort (and quite a bit of acrimony) went into debating the answer to that question. Some, like Paul Krugman, criticized the academic discipline of macroeconomics for ignoring the importance of the financial sector and the zero lower bound on interest rates, and for building models that were mathematically beautiful but practically useless in a crisis. (As a grad student blogger, I joined in that chorus, arguing that macroeconomists should pay more attention to microeconomic data, and lamenting the persistence of outdated models.)

The critics made many good points, but we were a little too harsh. A few macroeconomic papers did take the danger of a financial crash into account, and some of these luckily happened to have been written by the economist who was chair of the Federal Reserve at the time. Macroeconomists had made many silly models, but the central bankers who made monetary policy used a pragmatic, eclectic approach that led them to engage in an aggressive program of quantitative easing. Keynesian economists successfully convinced President Obama to enact a bold stimulus plan. And academic macro proved itself to be far from an ossified discipline, quickly adding in the things it had left out before.

Now, the U.S. is confronting another unexpected macroeconomic shock. Although the economy is doing great in terms of jobs and growth, it’s plagued by worryingly high inflation, which accelerated to new highs in December. That’s eroding real wages for middle-class workers, causing political headaches for the Biden administration, and possibly even threatening to morph into a devastating inflationary spiral.

So it’s natural to ask the question: Did macroeconomics get it wrong again? Were macroeconomists so focused on fighting the last war — modeling the financial sector and thinking about depressions — that they missed the big inflation?

Well, no, not really. Basic macro still works to give us a general sense of what’s going wrong (and right) in the economy right now. But with the help of new data, macroeconomists might be able to help us understand a lot more about inflation than we did in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Basic macro explains the inflation situation pretty well

Basic macroeconomics is Keynesian macroeconomics. It revolves around the concept of some kind of tradeoff between growth and price stability (sometimes called a Philips Curve). The fancy models that central banks use have this concept embedded somewhere deep inside them. But to understand the basics, we can just look at a very simple model — aggregate demand and aggregate supply, or AD-AS.

So there are two basic explanations for the inflation we’re experiencing currently. These are:

1. The supply chain crunch

2. Increased consumer demand from the Covid relief spending and Fed relief actions of 2020 and 2021

In fact, we can use the simple little AD-AS model to evaluate these two competing hypotheses!