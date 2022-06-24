“I put radio on the internet!” — Russ Hanneman

People often ask me to weigh in on the idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). A lot of countries are excited about the possibility. China is already experimenting with a digital renminbi, and the Boston Fed has launched its own experiment as well. In the U.S., the idea is often called a “digital dollar”, and Representative Jim Himes has released a white paper endorsing the idea. Meanwhile, there is some fear that a digital yuan could threaten dollar dominance in the global financial system.

I’ve written about a digital dollar and a digital yuan for Bloomberg in the past, and the basic story here is that I don’t think much of the hoopla is justified. What I think happened, more or less, is that the popularization of Bitcoin made a lot of people really excited about the idea that the nature of money could radically change. Bitcoiners were going around saying that fiat is dead and BTC is the future of money and blah blah, and so a lot of legacy institutions felt the need to follow suit and generate some hype about how they were staying in the game. For banks, this meant endorsing Ripple, a cryptocurrency-for-banks that no one really needs. For governments, this meant trotting out the idea of a CBDC.

The thing is, the dollar is already digital. The M2 money supply is currently about 21 trillion dollars, while the amount of paper currency in circulation as of 2020 was just 2 trillion dollars. The vast majority of dollars out there in the world are not little green pieces of paper — they’re just notes on a bank’s ledger, numbers in a bank’s database. Bitcoin didn’t inaugurate an era of internet money; internet money happened long before Bitcoin.

So what would be the point of a CBDC? Well, in fact, some economists have given this some thought. But the first question we need to ask is: Given that dollars are already digital, what would a “digital dollar” actually be? Fortunately, I think I have a pretty good answer to this question.

Why a CBDC is (probably) just a payments app