Noahpinion

Should you give $600 to Scrooge, or to Tiny Tim?A post of Christmas present.
|20 hr ago
Nobody says hi in San FranciscoI moved to a great city in decline.
|Dec 24
Vaccine allocation, age, and raceThe challenge of using statistics to determine life-and-death policy
|Dec 21
Invincible empire?Can China's neighbors resist its overwhelming power?
|Dec 19
Book review: "One Billion Americans", by Matt YglesiasMOAR.
|Dec 18
Who should get the best educational resources?Watering the green spots vs. diminishing returns
|Dec 17
Techno-optimism roundupThe COVID vaccine was a turning point
|Dec 16
RCTs vs. intuitionThe eternal struggle
|Dec 15
Batteries and the road not takenHow do you know whether you chose the right career?
|Dec 13
The Texas tech clusterWhy it might finally work this time
|Dec 12
Why I'm so excited about solar and batteries"Atoms" technologies might bring back fast productivity growth
|Dec 12
